New Camera Angle Shows Horrible Aftermath of Angie Stone's Van Crash

Play video content TMZ.com

New video shows the horrible aftermath of Grammy-nominated singer Angie Stone's vehicle crash in Alabama -- with an up-close look at the big-rig that slammed into her van.

TMZ obtained fresh footage, which captures 19 seconds of the wreckage after Stone's Mercedes Sprinter van -- carrying her and 8 members of her backup band -- was struck by a semi-truck Saturday on Interstate 65, in Montgomery County, AL.

An eyewitness driving by shot the clip ... and it starts by capturing the monstrous white Freightliner Cascadia truck stopped on the shoulder of the highway.

The witness said the truck, which sustained front-end damage, was involved in the collision with Angie's vehicle, but police would not confirm that information.

In the video, you can see the truck appears to have driven in the opposite direction on the highway by the way it's positioned, leaving mud and debris in its wake.

Several yards down the road, the witness cruises past Angie's crashed van turned over on one side, zeroing in on the wreckage with a camera phone.

Police say Angie, a passenger in the van, was the only one killed. The other 8 occupants in the van were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

According to Angie's rep, the singer and her crew were traveling to a gig in Baltimore, Maryland, when the collision occurred after a performance in Montgomery.

Play video content TMZ.com

Angie is best known as a member of the famous hip hop group The Sequence. The group released 3 albums between 1979 and 1985, with their biggest tune, "Funk You Up," later sampled by Bruno Mars and Dr. Dre in their own music.

Angie then embarked on a solo career -- switching to R&B with her 2001 song "Wish I Didn't Miss You" becoming a big hit. She also acted in comedy films such as "The Hot Chick" and "Ride Along."

Angie was 63.