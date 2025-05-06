Bodybuilding Champ Guilherme 'Gui Bull' Henrique Dead At 30

Bodybuilder Guilherme Henrique -- known in the sport as Gui Bull -- passed away on Monday.

He was only 30 years old.

The Parana Fisiculturismo federation confirmed Bull's death Monday evening, releasing a statement on Facebook, describing him as a "giant-hearted human being."

"We remember with fondness your first firm and dedicated steps at Paraná Bodybuilding, where your passion and talent already shone brightly," the federation said.

"His journey in bodybuilding was marked by his determination and his love for the sport."

"Our sincere solidarity to the family, friends, and the entire bodybuilding community. May you find comfort in each other and be sure that Gui will always be present in our memories."

The cause of Henrique's death has not officially been disclosed ... but his girlfriend, Jéssica Belenello, wrote a lengthy message on her Instagram story, responding to the rumors surrounding Gui's death.

"The cause of death was asphyxiation due to bronchoaspiration," Belenello said in Portuguese on IG, adding ... "and has no connection whatsoever to the absurd speculations that have been circulating."

"Gui is the love of my life; he was an incredible person, full of light, and he deserves to be remembered that way."

Gui Bull was a top bodybuilder and a popular figure in the Maringa fitness community.

Bull competed in several events, including the Classic Physique and Classic Bodybuilding categories. He won five titles in his career.

Bull was also pursuing a degree in Nutrition at the University Center of Maringa.