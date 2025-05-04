'Sopranos' Star Charley Scalies Dead at 84

Horseface on 'The Wire,' Appeared on 'Sopranos'

Charley Scalies -- a character actor who played tough-talking characters on two of the greatest shows ever -- has died ... according to reports.

The Hollywood Reporter says they spoke with Charley's daughter, Anne Marie Scalies ... who revealed her father passed away Thursday at a nursing facility in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary to Angeline & Charley Scalies. Charley portrayed Thomas ‘Horseface’ Pakusa on #TheWire & Coach Molinaro on #TheSopranos pic.twitter.com/liEDuDcVww — Ziggy_Sobotka (@Ziggys_Duck) April 20, 2023 @Ziggys_Duck

Scalies began his acting career by grabbing a few bit parts in the mid-1990s ... appearing in the Al Pacino-led "Two Bits" and the sci-fi classic "12 Monkeys" starring Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt.

Scalies' career highlight came back in 2003 when he appeared in all 12 episodes of season 2 of "The Wire" ... playing Thomas "Horseface" Pakusa -- a former union man with a talent for stealing cars.

A year later, Scalies appeared on an ep of "The Sopranos" as Coach Molinaro -- a high school football coach Tony had in high school who appears in Tony's dream and berates him for his shortcomings.

Among his other credits ... "Law & Order," "Cold Case," "Jersey Girl," "Liberty Heights" and "Condition Red."

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Angeline, his kids Chuck, Angeline, Tony, Christa and Anne Marie and several grandchildren.

Charley was 84.