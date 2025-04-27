Gene Hackman's Final Autopsy Released

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa's causes of death have been released ... and, it appears he went a while without eating before he passed.

The Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico has released final autopsy findings ... showing Hackman had a "history of congestive heart failure" and "severe chronic hypertensive changes" to his kidneys, according to Fox News Digital.

While the autopsy, also noted "neurodegenerative features consistent with Alzheimer's Disease," Hackman tested negative for Hantavirus ... the disease that killed his wife, Betsy.

The findings are also reportedly consistent with prolonged fasting ... not totally surprising, since it's believed Betsy passed before Gene, and it appears he wasn't in a healthy enough state to care for himself.

As you know ... Hackman and Arakawa were found dead at the end of February by maintenance workers who called the police.

Play video content

Body cam footage captured the state of the house -- a total mess since Betsy and Gene passed away long before they were found. One of their dogs, who had recently had a medical issue for which it needed to be crated, was also found deceased.

Earlier this month, we obtained a health report showing rodent feces -- which can carry hantavirus -- were all over the property ... often picked up when someone is cleaning the urine or droppings.

Play video content TMZ.com

Gene was 95. Betsy was 65.