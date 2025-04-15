Gene Hackman's Handyman Talks to Cops After Claiming He Saw Wife's Dead Body

Play video content

Gene Hackman's handyman and caretaker talked to cops after claiming he spied the late actor's wife's dead body inside their secluded New Mexico home ... telling them to keep things on the down low.

New police body cam footage released Tuesday shows the interaction between cops and Gene's handyman ... and he tells them he went to check on the couple because he hadn't heard from them in nearly 3 weeks.

The guy claims he was trying to get a wellness check and stumbled upon Betsy Arakawa's body. He says it's Gene's house and the couple valued privacy and to keep the incident on the hush.

Gene's handyman was also concerned with the well-being of one of their dogs ... who was ultimately found dead in a crate.

As we reported ... other police body cam footage released Tuesday shows cops searching the home for Gene and Betsy.

The interior of the home was messy in some areas ... and there was a rodent infestation on the property.

Betsy died first from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome ... and Gene died a few days later from heart disease and advanced Alzheimer's.