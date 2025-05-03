Fat Joe's Mom Marie Del-Carmen Cartagena Dead at 77

Fat Joe is mourning the loss of the woman he called his world -- his mom, Marie Del-Carmen Cartagena, has died.

The rapper posted a tribute on social media on Saturday with a heartfelt message and a series of photos honoring her life.

He wrote ... "This a real one, rest in peace to the woman who brought me in this world. She didn’t have much but she gave us everything."

Joe reflected on his mom's strength and devotion to her family and community. He says she chose to remain living in the projects for years, despite his financial success, because of her deep love for her neighbors.

In the emotional post, Joe says she died of a "broken heart." Her death comes months after her husband, Ernesto died in February. "My Dad wanted her with him. I tried everything humanly possible," Joe wrote.

He ended the post with a powerful promise ... "Mommy till I see you again, you were my world, my heart, my everything. I’ll continue to make you proud."

Over the years, Fat Joe has spoken about his close bond with his mother. In January, he celebrated her birthday by calling himself a "momma’s boy" and praising her for being a warrior who beat cancer and stood by him through every chapter of his life.