Jill Sobule's Friends Thought She Escaped Fatal House Fire With Them

Jill Sobule was staying with close friends when a fire broke out at their home ... and they believed she was with them while making their escape from the blaze.

The singer/songwriter died Thursday in an early morning house fire while staying with the married couple in a suburb of St. Paul, Minnesota.

Craig Grossman, Jill’s agent, tells TMZ … the unidentified couple quickly scrambled when they realized the home was on fire -- and they thought Jill was with them while they were running out.

It was only after they were safely outside that they realized she was still inside -- and by then, the blaze was raging too much to go back for her, Craig tells us.

The couple has no idea what could have caused the fire ... and Craig noted that none of the three smoke, and that Jill did not do drugs.

The owners' home is a complete loss – and they have extreme survivor's guilt.

A rep for the Ramsey County Medical Examiner in Minnesota tells TMZ ... investigators are digging into the cause and manner of Jill's death -- and, a major detail investigators are trying to determine is whether she was still alive when a house fire broke out, where she was later found dead.