Singer Jill Sobule's Death Investigated for Signs of Drugs, Alcohol
Singer Jill Sobule Investigators Testing For Drugs, Carbon Monoxide ... Trying to Determine Time of Death
Jill Sobule's death is receiving heightened scrutiny by investigators ... because they're trying to determine when she died -- and if drugs, alcohol or carbon monoxide played any part.
A rep for the Ramsey County Medical Examiner in Minnesota tells TMZ ... investigators are digging into the cause and manner of Jill's death -- and, a major detail investigators are trying to determine is whether she was still alive when a house fire broke out, where she was later found dead.
Remember, Woodbury Public Safety received a call about an active housefire around 5:30 AM Thursday ... with first responders arriving to find the house fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were actively battling the blaze while searching for a missing person -- Sobule -- who homeowners believed was inside ... but, when they finally found her, Jill was already deceased.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner rep also tells us that -- in order to figure out if she passed before the fire, or because of it -- Jill's being tested for drugs, alcohol and carbon monoxide poisoning.
Both Jill's manager and agent confirmed her death to us yesterday ... remembering Jill as a "force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture."
Sobule's best known for her 1995 track "I Kissed a Girl," "Supermodel" from the flick "Clueless" and the theme song to the Nickelodeon show "Unfabulous."
She was 66.
RIP