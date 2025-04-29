Mike Peters, Singer for The Alarm, Dead at 66

Mike Peters -- the lead singer of the rock band The Alarm -- has died ... according to the BBC.

It's not immediately clear when or how Peters died ... though it's worth noting the Welsh rocker fought cancer on and off for three decades leading up to his death.

Peters was best known for cofounding The Alarm, though the initial punk-rock iteration of the group went by the name The Toilets and started performing in 1977.

After a few years and a couple name changes, the band settled on their name The Alarm, and played together from 1981 to 1991.

During this time, they released hit songs like "Sixty Eight Guns," "Spirit of '76," "Sold Me Down the River" and many more tracks.

Peters left the group in 1991, embarking on a solo career ... though, he later put another band together using the name The Alarm MM++ -- with the pluses replaced by Roman numerals to indicate what year the album came out.

Peters' battle with cancer began when he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1995 ... and, he was later diagnosed with lymphocytic leukemia twice.

Though he'd been in remission, BBC News reports Peters' Richter's Syndrome -- an aggressive form of lymphoma -- returned this year. It's unclear if this was the cause of his death at this time.

Peters cofounded a charity, the Love Hope Strength Foundation, to help people fighting cancer just like himself ... Love Hope Strength used live music shows to recruit bone marrow donors.