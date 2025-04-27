‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Jiggly Caliente Dead at 44

Jiggly Caliente -- a fan favorite on "RuPaul's Drag Race" and judge on "Drag Race Philippines" -- has died.

Caliente's -- real name Bianca Castro -- family confirmed the news in a post on her Instagram. She had reportedly been suffering from complications due to a severe infection. She underwent surgery and had her right leg amputated.

"Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends" ... the Instagram post read. "A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity."

Her family continued ... "She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world. Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light."

Jiggly came in 8th place during Season 4 of the popular reality TV series. She returned to the show in Season 6 and placed 12th. In 2022, she joined "Drag Race Philippines" as an official judge and remained in the role for 3 seasons.

She was not only a star on "RuPaul's Drag Race." She also appeared on FX's show, "Pose," and also had an appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

Jiggly was 44.