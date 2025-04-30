'Okay Baby' TikTok Star's Mom Shares Update After Fatal Car Crash

The mother of "Okay Baby" viral star Preston Ordone is speaking out after her child tragically died in a car wreck ... and she's thanking fans for their support.

Katelynn Ordone posted a video message on social media Wedensday, saying she had been discharged from a Louisiana hospital ... though her husband Jaelan is still hospitalized.

Play video content Instagram / @kate_ordone

She suffered multiple broken bones and a severe concussion in an April 24 car crash that killed her 2-year-old son ... and it looks like she's wearing some type of medical brace around her chest, shoulders and neck.

Katelynn says she sees all the love and support for her and her husband online ... she says she's thankful and the kind messages mean a lot.

As we reported .... police in Louisiana said Preston died when the 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck he was riding in with his parents veered off the road and slammed into a tree.

Preston's parents survived the crash but cops say they believe Preston wasn’t properly secured in his car seat ... a claim Preston's grandfather, Glen Norris, is strongly disputing.