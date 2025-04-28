'Okay Baby' TikTok Star Dies at 2 Years Old in Crash, Family Disputes Cops' Report

Preston Ordone, the "Okay Baby" viral star, has tragically died after a car crash -- and now, chaos is breaking out between his family and cops, with both sides clashing over a crucial detail in his death.

The 2-year-old died on April 24 after the 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck he was riding in with his parents, Katelynn and Jaelan, veered off the road and slammed into a tree, according to Louisiana State Police.

Katelynn and Jaelan survived the impact in St. Tammany Parish, north of New Orleans, with substantial injuries. Cops say they believe Preston wasn’t properly secured in his car seat, a claim strongly disputed by the boy's grandfather, Glen Norris.

Trooper Marc Gremillion told NOLA.com police stand by their report based on the information they have so far. The investigation is ongoing.

Family members announced the tragedy in an IG vid, also revealing the extent of Katelynn and Jaelan’s injuries.

Katelynn suffered multiple broken bones and a severe concussion, while Jaelan underwent emergency surgery on one of his legs, which now has rods and pins. Both are being treated at different hospitals.

Preston captured millions of hearts on TikTok and IG with his adorable videos and his signature "okay" catchphrase.

He was just 2 years old.