TikTok Star Bailey Hutchins Dead at 26 After Cancer Battle

Bailey Hutchins, a popular TikTok star, has tragically died after a courageous two-year battle with Stage 4 colorectal cancer.

Her husband, Caden Hutchins, shared the heartbreaking news on IG and TikTok, praising her for the strength she showed throughout her tough fight, and expressing relief she was no longer suffering from the torturous pain she had endured.

Caden continued sharing his denial over the loss of his "best friend:" ... wrapping up with, "Your faith could move mountains Baby, unfortunately God had bigger plans for you Up Above. Until we meet again🕊️💕."

Bailey, who was a registered nurse, was diagnosed with colon cancer with peritoneal metastasis in January 2023, and at the time her cancer was in Stage 3.

She won the hearts of thousands on TikTok with her handle @healingwithbailey, where she shared her cancer journey, wellness tips, and insights into her marriage with Caden.

Bailey revealed in a video shared January 14 that she was back in the hospital for surgery after her health had taken a turn. Her final TikTok video was posted on January 19.

Bailey was 26.