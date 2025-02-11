Al Roker's Ex-Wife Alice Bell Dead at 77, News Announced By Their Daughter

Al Roker is facing some serious tragedy -- his ex-wife, Alice Bell, has sadly died.

The devastating news was announced by Al and Alice's daughter Courtney Roker Laga on IG Monday ... writing, "I was with her for her last breath, and I will carry her love with me always."

Courtney posted a mix of throwback and recent photos of Alice with her child, writing, "She was my mother, my heart, and the most loving grandmother to Sky."

The cause of her death hasn't been revealed yet, but in the recent photos Courtney shared, Alice was seen hooked up to oxygen.

Al hasn't said anything publicly about Alice's passing yet, but he was missing from Tuesday's installment of "Today." NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer stepped in for him.

Al and Alice were married from '84 to '94 and adopted their daughter, Courtney, in '87. Al later had two kids, Leila and Nicholas, with his current wife, Deborah Roberts.

Alice was 77.