Al Roker Misses Thanksgiving Day Parade, Watches from Home After Hospital Stay

Al Roker was MIA from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in nearly THREE DECADES ... and it's all because of his recent health issues.

Earlier this month ... Al was taken to a hospital to be treated for blood clots in his legs and lungs. He was discharged Thursday morning, but he didn't feel up to hosting the world-famous parade so he decided to watch it on TV from his kitchen.

As you know, Al's been a TV host for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the past 27 years. During the "Today" show broadcast, Al's cohosts sent their well wishes to the iconic weatherman.

Al posted a video to his Instagram, showing him leaving the hospital and referencing the Thanksgiving Day Parade. He said he was thankful to be heading home in time for some turkey.

Flava Flav enjoying Paula Abdul's performance at the Thanksgiving Day parade is art pic.twitter.com/gQZRxE9z9y — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 24, 2022 @Phil_Lewis_

Meanwhile back on the ground, Flavor Flav got super into Paula Abdul's live performance.