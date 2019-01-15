Jillian Michaels Fires Back at Al Roker, Andy Cohen in Keto Diet Feud

Jillian Michaels Let's Go Al, Andy & Vinny I'll Take You Down on Keto All Day!!!

Jillian Michaels thinks Al Roker, Andy Cohen and Vinny Guadagnino slamming her from afar for criticizing the keto diet is a punk move if they're not willing to do it face-to-face.

The famed personal trainer and 'Biggest Loser' star was on "TMZ Live" to address the beef with a slew of celebs who attacked her for speaking out against the high-fat, low-carb weight loss craze.

So @JillianMichaels says #Keto is a bad idea. This from a woman who promoted on camera bullying , deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss. Now those sound like bad ideas — Al Roker (@alroker) January 10, 2019

Al blasted Jillian as a bully, and Cohen dubbed her "jackhole" of the day on his show, 'WWHL.'

Jillian says she isn't surprised by their fierce response -- 'cause there's big money behind the diet -- but then she tried to take the high road by politely inviting them to debate the science of keto in person.

She says they've gone radio silent. For now, Jillian's more than willing to throw a few personal jabs right back at the guys.