TV & Film Actor Peter Navy Tuiasosopo Dead at 61

Veteran TV and film actor Peter Navy Tuiasosopo has died ... TMZ has learned.

The actor died early Monday morning, according to Tuiasosopo's son, who posted the family update to Facebook. Manoah Peter Tuiasosopo wrote ... "My dad lived an amazing life and in no way does his impact stop here ... His strength, love, compassion, and kindness will forever be felt."

Manoah tells TMZ ... the actor died this morning in Phoenix, Arizona from heart complications. He notes Peter was "a trailblazer for Polynesian actors in Hollywood."

Peter Navy Tuiasosopo began his acting career in 1991, and accumulated an impressive roster of credits, with work on the 2021 "Magnum P.I." TV series ... as well as on "Mayans M.C.," "New Girl," "Black-ish," "Ray Donovan" and "NCIS."

He also achieved success on the big screen, acting in movies including "The Fast and the Furious," "Charlie's Angels," "The Scorpion King," "BASEketball," and "Austin Powers in Goldmember."

The family is making plans for a celebration of his life and will announce details once they're finalized.

Peter was 61.