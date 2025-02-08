'Annie Hall' Star Tony Roberts Dead at 85

Tony Roberts, famous for his work in a bunch of Woody Allen movies, has died.

The veteran actor died Friday as a result of complications from lung cancer ... his daughter, Nicole Burley, told the New York Times.

Tony's biggest role was in "Annie Hall" ... his character was best friends with Woody's and the film won a bunch of Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Other Wood Allen films in which Tony appears include ... "A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy," "Stardust Memories," "Hannah and Her Sisters" and "Radio Days."

Tony also enjoyed a successful career on Broadway ... with his work earning him two Tony nominations, one for best actor in a musical in 1968's "How Now, Dow Jones" and another for featured actor in a play in Woody's 1986 play "Play It Again, Sam."

Roberts' first appearance in a Woody Allen theater production was in 1966 ... when he got a part in "Don't Drink The Water" ... and his first foray into movies was the 1971 Disney comedy "The Million Dollar Duck."

More recently, Tony had a part in the 2017 made-for-TV adaption of "Dirty Dancing" and he also appeared in a 2010 episode of "Law & Order."

Tony was 85.