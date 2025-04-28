One Dead, Multiple People Injured in Hit-and-Run Boat Crash in Florida

Play video content AP

Hit-and-runs usually involve vehicles ... but in Florida on Sunday, a boat made a quick getaway after crashing into a ferry, killing one person and injuring others, according to police.

The incident occurred Sunday night in the waters near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge in Clearwater, FL, where the recreational boat was passing by and collided with the ferry, which had 45 passengers on board, cops said.

The ferry involved in the deadly boating collision in #Florida was taken to a marina in #Clearwater overnight. Officials say at least 12 people were injured and one died. The other vessel that took off has been located.

Moments after impact, the recreational boat sailed off, leaving behind the badly damaged ferry and its occupants.

Police say six people on the ferry suffered trauma and two were seriously hurt, and needed to be airlifted to a hospital, where one died.

The fire department labeled it a "mass casualty incident" because of the number of injuries.

Witnesses shot video and photos of the scene, showing the wreckage of the ferry floating in the darkness of Clearwater Bay.

Brenda Alvarez, one of the survivors of the crash, told local news station WFTS the recreational boat “shattered the whole back of the boat” and “left a huge dent.”

Her husband was also there when it all went down ... he told WFTS that he whirled around to see the boat “just come through” the ferry.