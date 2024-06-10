Vancouver Seaplane Crashes into Boat During Takeoff, Shocking Footage

Play video content

Two people ended up in the hospital after a small floatplane collided with a pleasure boat in Vancouver -- and the video footage is jaw-dropping ... 'cause it uses the vessel like a ramp.

Check out the chaos unfold from Saturday -- the Harbour Air floatplane was prepping for takeoff when it collided with the boat, not able to lift up off the water in time ... and the impact was so intense, it sent the boat spinning towards the plane before it started sinking.

BTW ... there's another angle of the impact, and it's just as dramatic watching it from the back.

Emergency services were quick to respond to the incident, which happened around 1 PM. Several nearby boats also rushed to the crash scene to lend a hand immediately.

A SeaBus crew sprang into action, ready to deploy a life raft as the plane sank completely into the water -- so help was quick to arrive for those aboard.

Thankfully, none of the plane passengers or the pilot on board for a sightseeing tour were hurt after the collision -- however, 2 individuals from the boat were treated for their injuries at the hospital.

A Harbour Air spokesperson says they were working closely with authorities to support those affected by the collision.