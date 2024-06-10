Austrian Airlines Flight Suffers Major Nose Damage in Mid-Air Hailstorm

Another day, another mid-air fiasco -- this time, an Austrian Airlines plane lost its cockpit nose after a hailstorm pounded the aircraft up in the sky.

Check out the pic ... the commercial jet's nose was smashed during its trip from Mallorca, Spain to Vienna, Austria after flying through a "thunderstorm cell" ... wrecking not only the nose, but also the cockpit windows, and some coverings.

In fact, a mayday call was made because of the damage -- especially because the severe weather the crew faced never showed up on the cockpit's radar.

Passenger Emmeley Oakley told ABC News they could definitely feel the hail pounding on the plane -- super loud and crazy rocky for a solid minute. It took less than 2 minutes for the Airbus A320 to get through the storm, but it was enough to send phones and cups flying!

In fact, things got so terrifying passengers were screaming, but Oakley said the flight attendants did a fantastic job calming everyone down and keeping things as smooth as possible.

Despite the bumpy ride, the plane landed safely at Vienna-Schwechat Airport, and no passengers were harmed.

Oakley added, it was only when passengers made their way off the plane that they saw the significant damage to the nose.

Austrian Airlines' technical team is currently checking out the damage.

Play video content 5/20/24