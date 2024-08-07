Korean Air Flight Severe Turbulence Injures 14, Creates Huge Mess on Plane

Air travel keeps getting scarier ... more than a dozen people were injured as a result of severe turbulence on a Korean Air flight ... and adding insult to injury, the cabin became a pig-sty.

Footage from inside the plane shows passengers' meals littered around the cabin ... there's food and trash everywhere.

The plane hit major turbulence an hour into a Sunday flight from South Korea to Mongolia ... smack in the middle of the meal service -- yes, some airlines still have those -- and passengers were sent crashing into overhead bins ... according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

Folks on the flight say chaos erupted as soon as the plane dove ... with one passenger hitting their head on the ceiling and crumpling into the aisle.

Other travelers were shot into the air from their seats as the plane violently shook for around 15 seconds ... knocking over trays full of food and causing folks to scream.

The incident happened at an altitude of 34,100 feet ... and when the dust settled, 10 flight attendants and 4 passengers were nursing neck and back injuries.

Passengers were provided painkillers, and the walking wounded were met by a medical team upon arrival in Mongolia.

A similar incident unfolded last month on a transatlantic flight from Spain to Uruguay ... when severe turbulence sent a passenger hurtling through the cabin of a Boeing jet, planting him in the airliner's ceiling.