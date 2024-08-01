NJ Passenger's Mid-Flight Meltdown On Camera, Allegedly Asked Attendant For Sex

An out-of-control passenger is accused of causing a total disruption up in the air -- forcing a plane to make an emergency landing ... this after he allegedly hit on a flight attendant and tried to yank open the door mid-flight.

Feds have ID'd the alleged troublemaker as Eric Nicholas Gapco from Delanco, NJ ... who you can see in video footage captured by fellow passengers seemingly losing it on the American Airlines flight from Seattle to Dallas earlier this month.

You can see a shirtless Gapco wildly shouting as crew members scramble to restrain him near the bathroom. Panicked passengers also rush in, trying to calm the escalating chaos.

Authorities claim Gapco was also hitting a vape pen before things went truly south, and that he even allegedly propositioned one of the stewardesses for sex. They allege his behavior was so out of control and life-threatening, the flight crew had to strap his hands and feet with restraints -- which you can also see in the video.

The plane then made a tense emergency landing at Salt Lake City International Airport ... where Gapco was arrested. He’s been charged with interfering with the flight crew and attempting to damage the aircraft.