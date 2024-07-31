Terrell Davis Misconduct Accuser Fired By United Airlines

The flight attendant who accused Terrell Davis of hitting him during a plane ride earlier this month has been fired by United, TMZ Sports has learned.

A spokesperson for the airline tells us the steward -- who the NFL Hall of Famer says embellished allegations against him during a July 13 trip from Denver to Orange County -- was canned a short time after the incident took place.

Play video content

Initially, the company had said the employee was being temporarily taken off duty pending a further review into the matter.

Davis' attorney, Parker Stinar, tells us he and Davis were given no indication that the termination had taken place ... saying in a statement Monday afternoon, "This is the first we have heard of any firing."

Regardless, Stinar and Davis say they've still got plenty of a bone to pick with the airline.

Namely, they say Davis was placed on United's "No Fly List" following the encounter. United claims that while that was true at first, it rescinded the ban a short time later. It said it spoke with Davis' reps about it all, and issued a public apology.

Stinar, though, said Monday United did not reach out to them over the reversed travel ban ... calling the claim "blatantly false."

Stinar added, "We continue to be disappointed by the inappropriate and disrespectful handling of this horrific incident by United's communication and legal teams."

Stinar has previously indicated they'll be taking legal action against United in the coming days.

Play video content TMZ Studios