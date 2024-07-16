Terrell Davis' Lawyer Says United Airlines' Apology Not Enough, Demands More

United Airlines has said sorry to Terrell Davis over an incident that led to the Hall of Famer being taken off a plane in handcuffs ... but the former NFL star's attorney tells TMZ Sports the mea culpa is just simply not enough.

Parker Stinar -- who Davis hired after a UA steward allegedly falsely accused him of misconduct while on a plane from Denver to Orange County on Saturday -- tells TMZ Sports ... in addition to UA's public apology, they want tangible action as well.

Specifically, Stinar says they're demanding a transparent investigation into the matter, a sit-down with the company's CEO ... and a complete policy change.

"An apology without action is just words," Stinar said ... adding, "It really doesn't address the situation. We can't unright the wrong."

Stinar said part of his issue with the whole ordeal is that in wake of Davis' situation, multiple people have reached out to him and his firm to let them know they've experienced similar difficulties while on UA flights.

Stinar said they are currently considering taking legal action against United Airlines over it all.

For Davis' part, he said in a statement on Monday, "I was -- and remain -- humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry."