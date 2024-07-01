Boeing Flight in Severe Turbulence, Video Shows Passenger Stuck in Ceiling

Play video content

A transatlantic passenger is feeling lucky to be alive after severe turbulence sent him hurtling through the cabin of a Boeing jet ... and planted him in the airliner's ceiling.

Check out the clip -- you can see the man's feet sticking out from above an overhead bin Monday aboard Air Europa's flight UX045 from Madrid to Montevideo, Uruguay. The fact his feet were actually moving had to be relieving to his fellow passengers ... who eventually dislodged him, and got him back into his seat.

Other passengers were also thrown out of their seats when the plane hit turbulence over the Atlantic -- and in total, 30 out of the 325 passengers were injured during the ordeal.

Other images and footage from the plane revealed a chaotic scene -- oxygen masks hanging loose and ceiling panels in disarray.

Passengers described the ordeal to local Uruguayan outlets as resembling a horror movie and likened it to a near-death experience.

Air Europa says the plane was diverted to the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte, and the injuries -- of varying degrees -- were being treated at the Monsenhor Walfredo Gurgel Hospital in Natal.