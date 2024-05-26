Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Hit By Intense Turbulence, 12 Injured

A Qatar Airways flight experienced a severe drop Sunday ... injuring a dozen people -- and, eyewitness accounts paint a terrifying scene.

The flight -- going from Doha, Qatar to Dublin -- landed safely at the Irish airport Sunday, according to a statement from its official account.

15.00 update:⁰⁰Qatar Airways flight QR017 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 13.00 on Sunday. Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew… pic.twitter.com/6rZjQg5vOb — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 26, 2024 @DublinAirport

In the statement, the airport says Airport Police and the Fire and Rescue Departments met the plane after it arrived ... and, discovered 12 of the flyers -- 6 passengers and 6 crew -- were injured. Dublin says eight have gone to the hospital.

Apparently, the turbulence occurred over Turkey ... but, the crew decided to continue on to Ireland instead of detouring -- unclear why.

“It was really scary”.

Passengers on a flight from Qatar to Ireland describe the moment they experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey during the food and drinks service. Six passengers and six cabin crew were injured during the turbulence | https://t.co/XkruwzQHZa pic.twitter.com/PfX3vKbCF9 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 26, 2024 @rtenews

A local news company, RTÉ News, spoke to the passengers after they finally disembarked from their flight ... and, just listen to their stories. It sounds like the turbulence hit suddenly -- not even giving passengers enough time to get their seatbelts on.

Some passengers have torn clothes and wide eyes in the vid ... while others admit they're just happy they survived.

Of course, it's just the latest unfortunate incident taking place on a Boeing plane -- and comes just days after more than 30 people were injured and one died on a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit turbulence.

We showed you footage of the aftermath ... with debris strewn about the cabin floor and oxygen masks hanging from the ceiling after plummeting more than 6,000 feet.

