Nearly 300 Boeing Planes At Risk of Exploding Over Electrical Flaw

The Boeing saga has a concerning new update … as another fleet of jets has a fatal flaw needing to be fixed – according to a new report.

According to Daily Mail, the aerospace company’s 777 jets are dealing with an electrical fault, called "electrostatic discharge," which could prove disastrous for the planes’ fuel tanks – namely it could cause the wings to catch on fire and/or explode.

The outlet states the flaw was uncovered in a notice by the Federal Aviation Administration … which stated almost 300 planes could be at risk – including aircrafts in United and American Airlines’ inventory.

The FAA reportedly advised the company to shell out the projected $698,000 it'd cost to fix the at-risk planes ... recommending new electrical bonding and grounding be implemented.

The issue was initially reported in March by the FAA ... who reportedly gave Boeing until May 9 to respond -- but there's no insight into whether a response was issued. However, a Boeing spokesperson told the outlet the March notice from the FAA was over "proposed rulemaking" ... wanting Boeing to comment on the situation before the agency mandated fixes to the 777 series.

This is just the latest hurdle in Boeing's PR disaster ... as its planes have faced everything from doors blowing off mid-flight to engine fires to deadly crashes.

John Barnett, a former quality manager at Boeing-turned-whistleblower, issued a warning on TMZ earlier this year ... alleging he'd seen Boeing turn a blind eye to safety concerns for years.

He later died by suicide while embroiled in a lawsuit against Boeing.

