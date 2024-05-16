Airline Worker Falls From Plane After Coworkers Move Ladder

Play video content

An airline worker plummeted several feet to the ground from an airplane ... this after his coworkers inadvertently screwed him.

A ground staff member at the Jakarta airport in Indonesia is seen falling hard on the tarmac in this wild video making the rounds online ... not realizing his fellow employees had moved the mobile ladder away.

The worker takes a big step backward out of the TransNusa Airlines Airbus A320, falling down onto the tarmac below -- with papers scattering in the wind.

Local reports say the man suffered injuries ... but none are said to be life-threatening. Authorities are reportedly investigating the incident. The fall in question allegedly violates aviation rules, which require the mobile ladder to remain in place until plane doors close.

The airline issued a statement ... citing a miscommunication between the flight coordinator and the passenger boarding stairs officer as a cause for the accident. They confirmed the worker received medical treatment after the fall, sharing he's in good condition.