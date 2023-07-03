Hydroplane Racing Boat Does Complete Flip at 200 MPH
Boat Racing Gnarly Crash ... Boat Flips at 200 MPH!!!
7/3/2023 7:37 AM PT
Some boat racing fans got quite the spectacle over the weekend when one vessel rose completely out of the water and did a flip while traveling at close to 200MPH.
Check out the insane video, taken Sunday at the Madison Regatta in Madison, Indiana. The boats, part of the H1 Unlimited hydroplane racing league, took off down the Ohio River.
All of a sudden, the 40 boat, driven by Dustin Echols for Bucket List Racing Unlimited catches air, doing a complete rotation before landing right-side-up. Luckily, Echols was not injured during the crash in what could have been a much more scary conclusion.
From there, Echols’ boat was obviously out of commission ... rescue boats came to his aid to help tug the boat back to shore.
So while Echols may not have won the race, he certainly left with something more valuable ... he was able to walk away!!!