MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead At 25 After Boat Accident In Florida

Pro soccer player Anton Walkes -- defender and midfielder for Charlotte FC -- tragically died after a boat accident in Florida, the team announced.

He was only 25 years old.

The Major League Soccer club said Thursday the organization is devastated by the news.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Walkes was found unconscious and received CPR from Miami Fire Rescue after a two-boat crash near the Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Walkes, who was operating one of the vessels, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. The crash is under investigation.

"He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met," Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said.

"Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch."

The England native started his soccer career at 16 when he signed with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. He was loaned to Atlanta United before joining League One club Portsmouth in 2017, where he played for several years.

Walkes returned to ATL in 2020 ... where started in 64 games.

Walkes was selected by Charlotte with the second pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft.

"There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC," MLS said in a statement.

"Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans."

"We extend our deepest condolences to his partner, family, friends and the entire Charlotte FC family."