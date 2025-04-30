Jeff Sperbeck, John Elway's Agent & Friend, Dead At 62 After Golf Cart Accident

Jeff Sperbeck, John Elway's longtime agent and friend, has died at 62 years old, officials announced on Wednesday.

Sperbeck's time of death was listed as 1:10 AM.

As we previously reported, Jeff was on life support following Saturday's accident ... where he suffered a traumatic brain injury after falling off a golf cart that Elway was driving.

We're told Elway, Sperbeck, their wives, and John's son were on their way back from a post-Stagecoach party around 7 PM on April 26 ... when Jeff fell off the back of the cart, hitting his head on the ground, and suffering a traumatic brain injury.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital ... where all doctors could do was keep him on life support while they arranged to harvest his organs for donation.

Police initially didn't respond to the scene -- a majority of law enforcement were working the massive music festival nearby -- but have since launched an investigation into the incident.

As we previously reported, John was the one who made the 911 call ... in a frantic effort to save his friend.

Elway and Sperbeck not only had a long-term working relationship which started in the early 1990s, but later became business partners in a winery, and best buds.