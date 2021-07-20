NFL Coach Greg Knapp Reportedly Fighting For Life After Horrific Bike Crash

Longtime NFL coach Greg Knapp -- who's currently the NY Jets' passing game coordinator -- is reportedly in the hospital in critical condition after he suffered serious injuries in a bike crash over the weekend.

The 58-year-old was riding when he was struck by a car ... 9News' Mike Kliss reported late Monday evening. Kliss added that Knapp's agent, Jeff Sperbeck, is asking for prayers.

Further details regarding the incident are unclear ... we're working on it.

Knapp has been an assistant coach in the NFL since the late 1990s ... and is known for his ability to get the best out of his quarterbacks.

Knapp was just hired to be the Jets' passing game coordinator in January ... after NY brought in Robert Salah from San Francisco to be its new head coach.

He was already being touted as having a significant influence during offseason workouts on New York's new quarterback, Zach Wilson.