'I Kissed a Girl' Singer Jill Sobule Dies In House Fire at 66

Jill Sobule, famous for her 1995 song "I Kissed a Girl," is dead, TMZ has confirmed.

The singer/songwriter died Thursday in a house fire in Minneapolis, Minnesota, her manager, John Porter, told TMZ.

“Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture," he said in the statement. "I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client & a friend today. I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others.”

Jill also performed "Supermodel" from the hit movie "Clueless" starring Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer and Stacey Dash.

She had a show scheduled for Friday night at Swallow Hill Music's Tuft Theater in Denver, her hometown.

She released 12 albums over a three-decade career in Hollywood ... and she created a critically acclaimed autobiographical musical, "F*** 7th Grade." Jill also did the theme song for the Nickelodeon show "Unfabulous."

There will be a formal memorial celebrating her life and legacy later this summer, per John.



She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Mary Ellen Sobule, and her beloved nephews, Ian Matthew and Robert and Robert’s wife Irina. She is also survived by numerous beloved cousins and countless friends.

Jill was 66.