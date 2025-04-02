Singer Johnny Tillotson Dead at 86

Johnny Tillotson -- a well-known pop singer with multiple top 10 hits over the years -- has died ... TMZ has confirmed.

The songwriter's wife, Nancy, announced the news on her Facebook page Wednesday morning ... revealing the veteran musician passed away yesterday. Nancy highlighted Tillotson's many achievements through the years, and thanked his fans for always supporting her husband.

We spoke with Nancy, who tells TMZ ... Johnny died due to complications from Parkinson's, at his home in L.A., surrounded by family.

Tillotson rose to fame in 1960 ... releasing "Poetry in Motion" -- his best-known song -- which peaked at No. 2 on the charts in the U.S. He followed it up with "Without You" the next year, which hit No. 7.

Among his other well-known songs ... "Talk Back Trembling Lips," "You Can Never Stop Me Loving You," and "It Keeps Right On a-Hurtin'" -- which Dean Martin, Bobby Darin and Elvis Presley all covered.

Johnny was a two-time Grammy nominee ... receiving a nomination at the 5th and 8th Grammy Awards way back in the '60s.

Tillotson last released an album -- titled "Johnny Tillotson" -- back in 1977.

He is survived by Nancy, his stepdaughter Genevieve, his brother Dan, and his grandchildren, Nia, Jackson, Georgia and Gwyneth, as well as various nieces and nephews. He was 86.