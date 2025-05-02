Ruth Buzzi, 'Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In' Star, Dead at 88

Actress and comedian Ruth Buzzi, best known for starring in the NBC variety sketch comedy show "Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In," has died.

Ruth's official Facebook page shared the news of her death early Friday morning, announcing she died peacefully in her sleep at home in Texas on Thursday while in hospice care.

She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2012 and was disabled from a stroke in 2022, which her husband, Kent Perkins, confirmed at the time.

Nearly 24 hours before her death was announced, Kent shared a message on her Facebook page with a message from Ruth, who wanted fans to know how much they mean to her. He wrote ... "She wants you to know she probably had more fun doing those shows than you had watching them."

He also said she would no longer be posting on her own due to "health issues" and encouraged fans to post photos with her and happy memories of her for her viewing.

Ruth was a performer through and through, landing her first job in show business at 19 ... which grew into a decades-long career.

She had quite the resume, performing in several Broadway shows and landing countless voice and on-screen roles in TV and film. Some of her credits include "Days of Our Lives," "The Carol Burnett Show," "Alvin and the Chipmunks," "The Berenstain Bears," "The Pink Panther," and 1976's "Freaky Friday."

Of course, her main claim to fame was her appearances on 'Laugh-In' ... which shot her into superstardom. One recurring role was Gladys Ormphby, an eccentric woman sitting on a park bench who interacted with various guests.

Her last credit was a starring role in the 2021 psychological drama "One Month Out," in which her husband had a role as well.

She broke her retirement for the role to work with the project's writer and director, John Schneider.

Ruth was 88.