'Floribama Shore' Star Kirk Medas Dead at 33

"Floribama Shore" star Kirk Medas has died after spending nearly two weeks hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

His family confirmed to TMZ ... Kirk died Friday. His father tells us doctors say Kirk died from liver failure.

As we reported ... Kirk was put on a ventilator in a Miami-area hospital and had been fighting for his life.

Kirk's family previously announced he was fighting necrotizing pancreatitis, needed a machine to breathe, and was in a coma.

Kirk was 33.