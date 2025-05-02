Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Floribama Shore' Star Kirk Medas Dead at 33

'Floribama Shore' Star Kirk Medas Dead At 33

Published
Remembering Kirk Medas
Launch Gallery
Remembering Kirk Medas Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

"Floribama Shore" star Kirk Medas has died after spending nearly two weeks hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

His family confirmed to TMZ ... Kirk died Friday. His father tells us doctors say Kirk died from liver failure.

Kirk Medas icu

As we reported ... Kirk was put on a ventilator in a Miami-area hospital and had been fighting for his life.

Kirk's family previously announced he was fighting necrotizing pancreatitis, needed a machine to breathe, and was in a coma.

Kirk Medas Floribama Shore everett
Everett Collection

Kirk was 33.

RIP

related articles