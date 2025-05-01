'Floribama Shore' Star Kirk Medas On Ventilator In ICU

"Floribama Shore" star Kirk Medas is in a hospital bed in the intensive care unit and he needs a machine to breathe.

Nilsa Prowant, who starred alongside Kirk on the canceled MTV show, just shared a health update on her good friend Kirk ... and it doesn't sound good.

Kirk's in the ICU fighting necrotizing pancreatitis, Nilsa says ... and he's been there for nearly two weeks and is now sedated and using a ventilator to breathe.

Nilsa says the family is crowdsourcing to help pay Kirk's mounting medical bills because he apparently did not have health insurance ... and she says all the money raised will go towards medical bills and rehab.

She says she's been down to Miami to see Kirk in the ICU ... and it was emotional for her seeing him on a ventilator.