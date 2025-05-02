Dolly Parton Chokes Up While Talking About Missing Her Husband

Dolly Parton got choked up while talking about her husband's death for the first time on TV ... saying it's been a real tough adjustment -- 'cause she loved her late husband for decades.

The legendary singer-songwriter talked about her husband of nearly 60 years during an interview with "TODAY' on Friday ... telling the hosts she's loved Carl Dean since she was just 18 years old.

Dolly admits changing her patterns and habits after his death has been a huge adjustment ... adding she's really thrown herself into her work since he passed earlier this year.

Dolly says she appreciated receiving so many condolences after Carl died ... joking that she never realized how famous he was!

As you know ... Carl passed away in March at the age of 82 -- with Dolly announcing his death on social media and asking for privacy.

She also thanked all of the well-wishers at the time ... telling them she appreciated their efforts, even if she couldn't reach out to all of them individually.

Carl and Dolly were together for nearly her entire career up until his death ... though he stayed out of the spotlight, working as an asphalt contractor while she achieved international fame.