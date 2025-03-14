Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dolly Parton Remembers Late Husband Carl Dean, Says She'll Always Love Him

Dolly Parton I'll Always Love Carl

Published
dolly parton carl dean main getty composite
Getty Composite

Dolly Parton is remembering her late husband, Carl Dean ... and it sounds like their love story is not over.

The icon touched on Carl's recent death Friday during a sneak peek of Dollywood's upcoming 40th season.

Dolly took the stage, grabbed the mic and told the crowd ... "Of course I will always love him, and I'll miss him, but I wanted you to know that I will always love you."

She said her husband for more than half a century would have wanted her to keep working, and that's what she's been doing and intends to do moving forward.

Carl Dean and Dolly Parton

Dolly's staying true to her word and Carl's wishes ... as we reported, she recently released a new song dedicated to the love of her life.

She was working the crowd Friday too, showing off all the new features at her park and resort.

Carl Dean and Dolly Parton

Carl died March 3 and he's since been laid to rest in a private ceremony with family. They met when Carl was 23 and Dolly was 18 and they fell in love ... and it's the everlasting kind.

related articles