Dolly Parton Remembers Late Husband Carl Dean, Says She'll Always Love Him

Dolly Parton is remembering her late husband, Carl Dean ... and it sounds like their love story is not over.

The icon touched on Carl's recent death Friday during a sneak peek of Dollywood's upcoming 40th season.

Not a soul expected Dolly to appear having lost the love of her life so recently. But I can’t say that I’m surprised she’s here—this woman time has always put others before herself, even when she has every right in the world to mourn out of the spotlight. We love you, Dolly. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uusToKyPFF — Coaster101.com (@Coaster101) March 14, 2025 @Coaster101

Dolly took the stage, grabbed the mic and told the crowd ... "Of course I will always love him, and I'll miss him, but I wanted you to know that I will always love you."

She said her husband for more than half a century would have wanted her to keep working, and that's what she's been doing and intends to do moving forward.

Dolly's staying true to her word and Carl's wishes ... as we reported, she recently released a new song dedicated to the love of her life.

She was working the crowd Friday too, showing off all the new features at her park and resort.