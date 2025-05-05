18-Year-Old H.S. Tennis Star Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

A California high school tennis star was tragically killed over the weekend after an alleged drunk driver struck him while he was out for a walk with a friend. He was only 18.

Manhattan Beach Police say they received a call at 12:46 AM on Sunday ... indicating a crash involving a pedestrian on the 100th block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

According to MBPD, they found the victim lying on the street next to the vehicle and transported him to a local trauma hospital.

"Despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel, the victim succumbed to their injuries," MBPD said.

The victim was identified as Braun Levi, a Loyola High School senior and tennis star.

"We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Loyola High School senior, Braun Levi," Loyola H.S. said in a statement on Instagram.

"Levi, 18, was a team captain and four-year Varsity starter for Loyola Tennis and cemented himself as one of the most accomplished student-athletes in program history, having just won his 4th consecutive league championship on April 29th."

Levi was also a member of the Student Council and volleyball team manager.



"His lovable personality, infectious smile, and boundless energy made him a beloved member of the Loyola community," the school said.

"He was a true Man for and With Others, and we will miss him dearly. We love you, Braun. 𝐂𝟒𝐋 🤍🕊️."

As you'd expect, loads of people posted heartfelt messages on social media, including former NFL QB Matt Leinart, who shared Braun's photo on his IG story with the caption, "RIP."

MBPD says the driver of the vehicle in the crash, 33-year-old Jenia Belt, was arrested and booked for suspicion of DUI. He could also face additional charges relating to the death of Levi.