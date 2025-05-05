Child Star Millena Brandão Dead at 11

Millena Brandão, a child star famous for her work in a Netflix show, is dead after suffering multiple heart attacks.

The Brazilian actress died Friday ... according to her family. The official cause of death is unclear but multiple outlets are reporting she suffered at least 13 cardiac arrests in the days before her death.

In a social media tribute, Millena's family says ... "On May 2nd we lost our little girl, but I'm sure she's in the arms of our almighty father and in a beautiful place to play."

The statement continues ... "The memories we spent together will stay in my memory and I'll never forget your joy that infected everyone around you. My girl, I'm already missing you more and more not having you here and I know I'll miss you even more in the days to come!"

Millena's loved ones add ... "You were the light in our lives and I know that from up there you'll continue to watch over us and light up our lives ♥️ And I'll love you forever, and you'll always be in my heart."

She famously appeared in the Netflix series "Sintonia" and the soap opera "The Childhood of Romeo and Juliet."

Millena was 11.