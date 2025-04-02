Bodybuilder, Actor Vito Pirbazari Dead At 44 After Collapsing On Treadmill

Vittorio 'Vito' Pirbazari -- bodybuilder and actor from the popular Netflix show, "Dogs of Berlin" -- died suddenly on Monday after collapsing while running on a treadmill at the gym.

He was 44.

Actor and filmmaker Said Ibrahim revealed the sad news in an Instagram video, saying the death of his friend Vito "knocked me down and threw me completely off track."

In the clip, Ibrahim suggests Vito suffered a heart attack while at the gym, although it hasn't been confirmed.

Just a few days before his death, Pirbazari told his 90K IG followers that he was back in the gym after taking three months off to recover from surgery after tearing his pec.

"For now, I'm just happy to be back in the gym at all and am putting all my focus on leg training and cardio," Vito said (in German) in his Insta caption on Sunday.

"I'm currently trying out intervals on the treadmill, but since my legs aren't fully healed yet, I'm taking it slow."

Vito was part of the well-known bodybuilder group, Hardgainer Crew ... which had over 200K YouTube subscribers. He was also the founder of Caps Plus products.

Outside of bodybuilding, Vito appeared in several TV shows, including Netflix's "Dogs of Berlin" and the crime series "Tatort." He was also featured in the film "Haps -- Crime Doesn't Pay."

The crew of the flick paid tribute to Vito after news of his passing spread.

"Our thoughts are with his family," the film crew wrote.