Bodybuilder Andre Cavalcanti Dead At 34 ... Killed In Horrific Motorcyle Crash

Bodybuilding star Andre Cavalcanti was tragically killed last week ... after he was involved in a horrific accident on a roadway in Brazil.

The crash reportedly happened on July 5 in the northern region of Parana ... when a 17-year-old allegedly took his parents' car without their permission and went on a joyride with two other minors.

The teen was reportedly cruising down BR-369 road ... when he suddenly collided head-on with Cavalcanti, who was atop his motorcycle.

Cavalcanti was thrown from his ride and later pronounced dead at the scene. Reportedly, the teenage driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

Tributes for the athlete have poured in since his passing ... with the Paraná Bodybuilding Federation saying in a statement Cavalcanti will be truly missed.

"It was such a young life, full of plans," the org. wrote. "We ask God to comfort his family with the news of this tragedy."

"André was a great athlete, friend, partner and will always be remembered as the honest and dedicated person that he was. We had a great loss here on earth, but heaven gains a gift."

Cavalcanti was just 34 years old.