First Photos of Khyree Jackson Crash Scene, Dodge Charger Wrecked

Khyree Jackson's death shocked the sports world ... and, now TMZ has photos from the scene showing the aftermath of the tragic crash.

The Minnesota Vikings cornerback was driving in a Dodge Charger alongside Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton earlier Saturday morning when the crash occurred ... and photos now show that Dodge Charger completely disfigured.

Pictures show the car being loaded onto the back of a tow truck ... flattened with the back part of the vehicle severed from the rest of the cab.

Another snap shows just the back half of the car ... mangled badly with the interior poking through the parts of the car's body that were stripped away.

As you know ... cops responded to reports of a crash early this morning after the Dodge Charger collided with two other cars. Jackson and Hazel were pronounced dead at the scene. Lytton was taken to an area hospital where he passed away.

Cops told us a silver Infiniti slammed into the Dodge Charger while trying to change lanes at a high rate of speed, which sent the Dodge careening into a Chevy Impala before running into trees on the side of the roadway. Maryland State Police say the investigation's ongoing.

The Vikings GM released a statement in the aftermath of the news ... saying in part, "I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree ... My thoughts are with Khyree's family and friends."

Minnesota selected Jackson just a couple months ago in the fourth round of the NFL Draft at the University of Oregon where he managed 34 tackles and three interceptions last season.

Khyree was only 24 years old.