Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian Drops Sexy New IG Pics Plugging Her SKIMS

Kim Kardashian It's All SKIMS & WINS HERE!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
kim kardashina hot shots insta 1
SKIMS

Kim Kardashian slid into her SKIMS and shut it down ... reminding everyone she’s not just the boss behind the brand, she’s the ultimate billboard!

You gotta peep Kim’s new IG drop from Wednesday ... she’s serving peak cozy vibes in loungewear, but still turning up the heat in those sheer, snug 'fits.

kim kardashina hot shots insta 2
SKIMS

Kim served it all ... cheeky bum snap, cleavage close-up, and a sultry stare, tied together with the simple but powerful mic-drop caption: "SKIMS."

kim kardashina hot shots insta 4
SKIMS

No doubt about it, if we looked that fire in those 'fits, we’d be snapping these pics too. But LBR, we'll leave it to Miss Kim K ... 'cause no one plugs her brand like the queen herself!

Related articles