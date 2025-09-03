Kim Kardashian Drops Sexy New IG Pics Plugging Her SKIMS

Kim Kardashian slid into her SKIMS and shut it down ... reminding everyone she’s not just the boss behind the brand, she’s the ultimate billboard!

You gotta peep Kim’s new IG drop from Wednesday ... she’s serving peak cozy vibes in loungewear, but still turning up the heat in those sheer, snug 'fits.

Kim served it all ... cheeky bum snap, cleavage close-up, and a sultry stare, tied together with the simple but powerful mic-drop caption: "SKIMS."