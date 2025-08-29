Homeland Security Claps Back at Kim Kardashian Over Immigration Comment

Kim Kardashian doesn't understand the government's immigration policy, and she's actually doing the bidding of criminals ... according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin went after the reality star, telling TMZ ... "Ms. Kardashian is misinformed and detached from the very reality of the operations in Los Angeles she has decided to opine on. These are the violent criminals who Homeland Security, under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, have removed from Los Angeles’s streets: murderers, rapists, gang members and child pedophiles."

McLaughlin then asks ... "Why does Ms. Kardashian continue to do the bidding of criminals at the expense of innocent Americans and brave law enforcement?"

As you probably know, Kim was asked a question before an event in Venice, Italy, about the Trump administration's mass deportations across the U.S. ... and, she said it seems people who have never committed crimes are the majority of those being deported.

Kim said, "You want to believe that there’s a powerful message in protection, but then you see that it’s not really happening like that ... it’s really tough, but I think that we have to do what we can to protect the people that have really supported and built our country." We're told Kim is not taking a side on the issue.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson told us ... "President Trump is fulfilling his promise to the American people to deport criminal illegal aliens and Make America Safe Again -- no matter what elite Hollywood celebrities have to say about it."