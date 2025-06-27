Federal Agents Kneel on Suspect's Back During Violent Arrest, on Video

Play video content

Several law enforcement officers -- including at least one wearing ICE gear -- tackled a U.S. citizen to the ground and put their knees on his back after he allegedly punched an ICE agent in the face.

The incident went down Tuesday ... with bystanders recording multiple men -- including one wearing a "Police ICE" vest -- slamming a man in a white T-shirt and black pants to the asphalt, pushing his face into the curb as they wrestle to handcuff him.

It takes some time for the group to fully take him down ... and, at different times, the agents take turns putting their knees into the suspect's back -- while onlookers scream at them.

One even asks, "You gonna let him die?" -- likely with the 2020 police murder of George Floyd on the mind. We know ICE agents were involved in Tuesday's incident, but it's unclear if ICE agents are the ones actually on top of Hipolito.

According to the affidavit of the arrest, an ICE Deportation Agent -- identified as "C.C." -- told the suspect, Luis Hipolito, to move out of the way of their vehicles ... and, when he didn't, C.C. pepper-sprayed him. They allege Hipolito then punched the officer.

Hipolito has been charged with assault on a federal officer ... The L.A. Times was first to report the incident.

Play video content TMZ.com