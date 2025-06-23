Feds Grab Dayworkers Off Street Outside L.A. Home Depot In Immigration Raid

Play video content TMZ.com

Masked federal agents grabbed a day laborer off the street outside a Home Depot in Los Angeles ... locals who saw the apprehension were pissed ... and it's all on video.

TMZ obtained video showing a swarm of feds -- some wearing U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vests -- pulling up in 3 SUVs and questioning a man who was parked on the curb in a hauling truck, looking for work.

The incident happened Monday morning across the street from the Home Depot in Playa Vista ... and the agents are on video claiming the guy told them he was an illegal immigrant.

After a few minutes of back-and-forth, the agents grab the man out of his truck, place him in handcuffs and throw him in the back of an SUV ... all while a crowd gathers and hurls insults at the feds.

There's a lot of tension between the public and the agents ... and at one point, one of the agents is on video confronting and shoving a bystander who was recording.

In our video, you see the agents take the man from the hauling truck ... and the feds also took multiple other workers on the same street.