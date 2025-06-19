Dodgers Deny ICE Agents Access To Stadium Grounds

UPDATE

1:05 PM PT -- Homeland Security tells TMZ Sports the agents' presence at the stadium had nothing to do with the Dodgers.

"CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement."

Federal agents were denied access to Dodger Stadium on Thursday ... after the team confirmed it refused to allow the government vehicles from entering the venue's parking lots.

ICE vans and masked agents were spotted posting up outside one of the stadium lot's gates ... although it's unclear why exactly they were there. According to the L.A. Times, agents declined to comment on the details of their presence.

Hey @MagicJohnson, are you good with ICE thugs staging at Dodger Stadium? pic.twitter.com/LSageOZhAl — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 19, 2025 @WUTangKids

The outlet went on to say the federal vehicles attempted to move inside the stadium grounds ... but were rejected.

The development comes right as the team announced it would be addressing the immigration raids sweeping Southern California and its plans to help those affected on Thursday ... which would be the org.'s first time speaking on the matter.

Shortly after the agents' presence made rounds on social media, protesters made their way to the area ... and LAPD escorted the agents off the property.

LAPD tells TMZ Sports officers arrived on scene at the Dodgers' request to address the protestors and endure the vehicles got out of the area safely.

The Dodgers are slated to host the San Diego Padres in a matter of hours ... with a scheduled 7:10 PM first pitch.

